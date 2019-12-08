Here are Some of the Best Places for Photographers to Travel in December

(Via Flickr)

Traveling during the holiday season is one of the most popular times of year. With plenty of destinations to consider, there are certain locations that photographers absolutely gravitate towards in all consideration of impeccable shots of beautiful winter scenery, good weather, and of course, a little holiday bliss. This time of year, most places turn with the season and transform green landscapes into winter paintings, and with the transition of weather, temperature, and scenery, “photographers need to temporarily learn to “love the arctic chill and book a trip and up your winter photography game in order to flourish this season” (Focus Magazine). Below are a handful of places you may or may not of heard of, but the hope is to inspire you to travel this winter after you read this.

1.Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming/ Montana/ Idaho

(Via Flickr)

In honor of yours truly, The United States, our first location has been dubbed one of the most beautiful winter locations to reside in the states during winter. Some of these reasons are that this destination “ is great for landscape, animal, sea-life, and bird photography (they’ve got it all, folks).” For photographers, the variety of photos to capture in this national park gives this location a major plus for those who are looking for a camera full of diverse shots. Not only does that put this place on a photographers radar, but it lifts some pressure off the artist as well because p.s: every good photographer knows the art of choosing the best photo out of a hundred shots can be tedious. So if you’re looking for crisp and clean snowy landscapes, rugged plains of winter nature, and skies of icy blue, violet and indigo, Yellowstone National Park is one excellent place to consider.



2. The Swiss Alps, Switzerland

(Via Flickr)

Traveling all the way to the European region of the world, Switzerland is second on the list of locations our dearest photographers may want to book a trip to, and well the reasons are copieuse ( that’s ‘plentiful’ in French). Is it the Swiss Alps built majestically high above the fortress of clouds that give photographers dramatic height and depth in their photos? Or maybe it’s because of how beautifully the snow lays upon the Alps, almost as if angels themselves have sprinkled magic on the caps of the mountain? “This mountain range is internationally known for both its beauty and as a winter sports destination” (Focus). And well one thing is for sure, The Swiss Alps are a breathtaking vision to captivate and it is doubtful there has ever been a photographer regretful to visit this wonderful Switzerland without some priceless photos to take home with them. Catch your frosty eye yet?



3. New York City, New York

(Via Flickr)

They say beauty is waiting outside your front door, and well hello New York, you know sure are something quite extraordinary during winter time. For some, visiting New York is a holiday tradition. For photographers, New York always has something new up her sleeve and she never disappoints. That said, the combination of city lights and classic buildings mixed with sheets of snow and glistening holiday illumination makes New York a magic spot for photographers. Correct me if I’m mistaken, but it is so easy to travel back in time and feel the classic Christmas nostalgia when a New York photo is edited in black and white. What are you waiting for on this one?



4. Prague, Czech Republic

(Via Flickr)

Traveling back to Europe, the beautiful Prague, The Czech Republic is known for its pristine architecture and mystic environment, especially during the winter time. Something about Prague’s old castles and bridges make this location a very artistic place to shoot. For instance, it “boasts many notable photo ops from the astronomical clock, Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, and Old Town Square”(Focus), which draw photographers across the world into this winter wonderland. Wanna capture a fairy tale in a photo? A picture is worth a thousand words.

5. White Sands National Monument, New Mexico

(Via Flickr)

Here is a different one for ya, The White Sands National Monument in New Mexico. Yes, white sand, not white snow. But don’t be fooled, during winter time when temperatures drop below freezing, these plains of white sand makes for a crisp winter paradise. The advantage to the pale, flat land gives the sky great height, and room for clouds to boast their beauty. Even OutdoorPhotographer.com claims that “this is a photographer’s playground where careful design and minimalism rule composition.” Think again, this paradise of sand can be just as wintry as snow. Take your camera and find out!



6. South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

(Via Flickr)

Dear Arizona, let us not forget about the Grand Canyon this time of year. What an experience it is to witness such beautifully crafted rock fixtures, and to see snow dusted lightly upon the rich reds and browns. Photographers are swarming around this destination year round, but it is something truly special to visit it during December. “Sunrise at Mather Point is a favorite spot; the desert east of the canyon is less likely to hold clouds and allows streamers of light to slip in below the clouds”(Outdoor Photographer). Be sure to make this trip sooner than later, because the snowy mirage only exists for so long before it melts away.



7. Mauna Kea Summit, Hawaii

(Via Flickr)

Not all winter destinations are cold year round, but Hawaii is one of the more tropical locations where breathtaking photos can be attained when visited at just the right time. Mauna Kea Summit is one of the tallest mountain ranges in Hawaii and if its underwater base was measured, it would be the tallest in the world. One of the beauties about this location is the sunrises. The pink glow that the morning sun casts on the snow through a sheet of purple clouds gives photographers a one of a kind picture. Say Aloha to Mauna Kea Summit this winter and experience an unforgettable scenic fantasy!

Well, there you have it! A handful of destinations for photographers who love to travel during the winter season. These are just some of the many places in the world for those who love the arctic thrill and even for those who just can’t turn down opportunities to capture priceless photos, and each location has its own holiday flare. So before you go out searching for other locations, try considering some of these treasures, I am sure you won’t regret it!



