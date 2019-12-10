Videographers continuously dabble in the art of searching for better cameras that will upstage the last. How could they not? The industry is always moving at high speed to innovate the ‘next big thing’ and music videos are one the most popular outlets that exist. Whether you’re trying to get on the fame radar, or create a beautiful vision for people to remember, a well crafted music video has more than enough power to do that.

Any body and most certainly any camera has the capability to create a music video. Remember late nights with your best friends taping videos in your room, with music streaming off someones phone in the background? There you have it, you made a music video. Those videos will be forever apart of your music video making childhood, but in the big world of music video shooting, not just any camera will do.

Black Magic Design Ursa Mini 4.6k

In no particular order, one of the hands-down best video cameras for music videos is the Black Magic Design Ursa Mini 4.6k, and oh boy is it sure magic. With research, it was discovered that plenty agree. Big music/videographer websites with picky preferences, including MusicCritic.com and VFX Blog put it on their top contenders as well.

But why is this mini video camera magic? “With the Blackmagic URSA MMiniDigital Cinema Camera, you’re truly getting a high-quality unit at a very affordable price. The image quality and video quality is fantastic, and doesn’t leave you with vignetting or magenta casting due to their color science technology”(Music Critic Staff). In addition, the size of the camera is super convenient, which helps when your carrying it around long hours on the job. Overall, this is an absolutely excellent camera to consider if your looking to create top notch music videos that will have people wondering what your magic secret is… Shh, no one has to know!

2. Canon VIXIA HF G20 HD Camcorder with 10x HD Video lens , 3.5 inch Touchscreen LCD, HD CMOS Pro and 32GB Internal Flash Memory

I know what your thinking, a camcorder? Aren’t they outdated? Think again! This one has a mouthful of a name but don’t be intimidated, it isn’t that complicated. “It allows you to capture full HD 1920 x 1080p video and has 32GB memory, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your recordings, and allows you to shoot for up to 12 hours of HD video”(Music Critic Staff). The great thing about this camcorder is that it can easily create both cinematic style and modern style videos all in one. Versatile, check! Quality, check! Performance, check! Maybe it’s just me, but camcorders are still pretty fantastic.



3. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR

Continuing with Canon, Our next camera on the list has been built with the power of versatility, precision and performance. Great for not only videographers but photographers as well, this Canon is here to impress you. “The superb image quality is achieved with Canon’s all-new 30.4 Megapixel full-frame sensor, and it captures highly-detailed video with ease”(Music Critic Staff). This camera also has built in Wi-Fi and touch panel LCD, which makes this another viable option to consider.

4. Nikon D3300 24.2 MP CMOS Digital SLR with AF-S DX NIKKOR Zoom Lens

The Nikon D3300: a lightweight, powerful camera on the compact side, which gives videographers the ability to move freely while creating. “ It captures details as sharp as a tack, produces vibrant colors, and softly blurs the background, all so you can create stunning, amateur music videos”(Music Critic Staff). While Nikon is super easy to use for the more amateur artists, the ease of this camera allows them to freely experiment their creativity, which often results in more than amateur one-of-a-kind music videos!

5. Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera is a perfect option for entry-level videographers who want to produce high quality music videos. “Thanks to the 24.3MP CMOS sensor, this camera is able to record a high-quality image while simultaneously getting rid of the false color effect”(VFX Blog). It also has a LCD monitor magnifying view finder which enables precise recording. Really, there is no going wrong with purchasing this camera for your music video endeavors, and like the Nikon, it’s easy enough for beginners to use!

6. GoPro HERO5 Black Edition Camera

So far we have seen plenty of fantastic cameras that have more than enough ability to fulfill your music video needs. However, this next camera changes the game completely. The GoPro is known for its outdoor efficency, not to mention versatile footage capability. The Hero5 is the best GoPro model yet containing, “4K video, voice control, one-button simplicity, touch display, and waterproof design”(Music Critic Staff). If your music video requires some wicked angles, underwater scenes, and adventurous themes, then this is the right camera for you.

7. Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Last but certainly not least, the Sony Alpha a6000 is our last camera on the 2019 music video radar. This camera is perfect for those who are on a budget, but still aim for great results. It “has a high-resolution capacity meaning you are guaranteed of a good user experience”, and “Has the ISO-25600 that can be expanded to IS51200 to allow for better light sensitivity”(VFX Blog). It is also on the smaller side, which we know is practical for long hours of carrying it around. With an affordable price and good rep, this camera is here to gives its absolute best. Sometimes, less is more!

When searching for the right camera, it is important to know what kind of results you’re trying to achieve. Depending on what aesthetic or style you’re going for, the type of camera you use is crucial. And to be honest, this is really because, like most great things in this world, every camera is unique. Some of the biggest must haves for a great camera are these: the quality must be clear, it must be professional performing, and have the ability to shoot versatile footage. A camera that can do more than the basics is always one step ahead than the rest.

Keep in mind, to produce high quality music videos takes more than just a top-notch camera. It’s not just about what camera taped the video, its also about the artist behind the lens who made it look so good. Aside from it all, it really comes down to what the artist wants to achieve with the right tools (aka, lots of inspiration and a great camera).

