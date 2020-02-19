It’s that time of the year again for photographers to join Photoville FENCE for a chance to get our best work showcased in nine major parks and downtowns across North America.

If part of your photography goals this year is to showcase the best of your work so far, you might want to start preparing your submission for this year’s leg of Photoville FENCE. Not only will you have the opportunity to have your work showcased in nine exhibitions, but also stand the chance to be one of two artists who will receive prizes totaling over $20,000.

For its 9th edition, The FENCE will be selecting over 85 artists to be part of its main exhibit and the accompanying Regional Photographers Showcase. One of these artists will be chosen as the Juror’s Choice Winner, who will receive a $5,000 project development cash grant, a solo exhibition at Photoville 2020, and a year-long mentorship with the Photoville team. Another will emerge as the People’s Choice Winner, who will receive a Leica camera package and a year-long mentorship with the Photoville team.

Photographers of all levels across the world are invited to send work that fit one of the following themes: People, Streets, Play, Nature, Food, Home, and Creatures.

There will be 40 artists who will have their work showcased in free, large-scale public exhibits in nine cities across North America:

Atlanta, Georgia

Brooklyn, New York

Calgary, Canada

Denver, Colorado

Durham, North Carolina

Houston, Texas

Sarasota, Florida

Seattle, Washington

Winchester, Massachusetts

Another 45 artists will also see their works displayed in the Regional Photographers Showcase exhibits across North America as well.

If you’re ready to submit your work, you still have time to send them in for an early bird rate of $30 per series until March 6th. After that, the regular rate of $35 per series will apply for the April 14th deadline. Head to the Photoville FENCE website now to learn more and send your submission.

Photo from the Photoville FENCE website

This article first appeared and was provided by our partners at The Phoblographer.