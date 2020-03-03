The latest update for Capture One 20 is now available, and more cameras got support.

When Fujifilm owners get their brand new cameras, they’ll be delighted to know about the latest Capture One 20 update. The software will give support for both the X-T4 and the X100V. But in addition to that, there are a few bug fixes that have come. Even better, new lens support is also here. That means specifically that the RAW support will be there as will the film simulation support. While most folks like Lightroom, I’m going to strongly encourage everyone to check out Capture One. If you really, truly care about better editing and getting more from your RAW files, you’ll realize that Capture One will do a better job each and every time.

In addition to bug fixes, here are the new lenses and cameras that are getting supported. For more, you should check out The Phoblographer’s Capture One 20 review.

New camera support:

Fujifilm X-T4

Fujifilm X100V

Nikon D780

Nikon D3500

Canon EOS M100

Canon EOS M200

Olympus TG-6

New lens support:

Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM (SEL24F14GM)

Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS (SEL600F40GM) + 1.4X Teleconverter (SEL14TC)

Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS (SEL600F40GM) + 2X Teleconverter (SEL20TC)

Nikon AF NIKKOR 24mm f/2.8D

Nikon AF-S DX Micro-NIKKOR 40mm f/2.8G

Pentax D FA 150-450mm F4.5-5.6 ED DC AW

Pricing and Availability

Capture One 20.0.3 for Mac and Windows is now available in several versions and free to current Capture One Pro 20 customers.

For new customers Capture One is committed to providing customers a choice when it comes to how they acquire their software, so Capture One Pro 20 is available for purchase, or via subscription. The perpetual license for Capture One Pro 20 is available for $299, with upgrade pricing from previous versions starting at [add correct price]. Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm are available for $129.

For those who prefer subscription models, Capture One Pro 20 is available for plans as low as $20.99 per month, and Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm subscription plans start at $9.99 a month.

