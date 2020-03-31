Format is ready to support photographers impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Because of ongoing quarantines and social distancing, many photographers have been left with little to no work. The popular online portfolio platform, Format, recognizes this and wants to support those who are currently struggling. In a recent announcement, the company has said that $25,000 is available for photographers in desperate need of financial support.

“…now, we have an opportunity to live those values and support photographers who may be facing financial difficulties with the Photographer Fund.”

The Details

Self-employed photographers from anywhere in the world are invited to apply for financial support. You are not required to be a Format customer in order to apply, and at present, up to $500 will be given to those who are selected for financial assistance. Format acknowledges that up to $500 isn’t a huge amount, but say, “…our hope is that this helps independent photographers stay on their feet.”

Payments will be made directly through Paypal, ensuring successful applicants receive their funds as quickly and smoothly as possible.

In a statement on the company website, Format says the funding is the best way for the company to implement its ethos. “At Format two of our core values are Care and Impact… now, we have an opportunity to live those values and support photographers who may be facing financial difficulties with the Photographer Fund.”

Photographers are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible, as there’s a limited amount of people the company can support. You can visit Format for full details and submit your application.

This article first appeared and was provided by our partners at The Phoblographer.