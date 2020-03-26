Make the most of your time inside by expanding your knowledge with these free photography lessons.

Now is the perfect time to learn some new skills. Once this whole quarantine is over, you’ll be able to bust back out onto the photography scene with some great new skillsets. Right now, you can register for a FREE live photography masterclass with Thorsten Von Overgaard, where you will learn how to become a master storyteller. You can also sign up for another FREE masterclass with Chris Orwig, who will show you how to capture emotions, produce artistic images, and master natural light. We also have great deals for you from Joel Grimes. If you want to become a master of one light photography, you can get his course for just $57, and you can register for his FREE masterclass as well. Check out all of the photography lessons after the break.

You really do not want to miss out on the free photography lessons, but you also don’t want to miss the chance to pick up some more bargains, either. There are a lot of fantastic deals here. Make the most of these opportunities and expand your horizons and skillsets with these photography lessons.

Learn with Joel Grimes

Not only can you get one of the hottest tutorials around (One Light Masterclass) for just $57, but you can also sign up for Joel Grime’s free webinar. Deals on photography lessons don’t get much better than this.

One Light Masterclass

Have you always wanted to be able to create stunning images with just one light? What if we told you it is possible to create breath-taking images with a setup so simple that anyone can master it?

Just imagine if you could:

Go into a photoshoot without overthinking or overcomplicating it

Make perfectly exposed, dramatic images with just one single light

Create a master portfolio that will wow your potential clients every time they open it

In this tutorial, photographer Joel Grimes will show you how to master one light photography. This in-depth course will teach everything from basics behind the camera to setting up your light for optimum results, and how to retouch your images in Photoshop. For $57, you can learn how to be a one light master. Don’t miss out on one of Joel’s best photography tutorials at this special price.

Buy now: $57

Register for Webinar: Free

Joel Grimes Beauty Brush Collection for Photoshop

Taking the image is just one part of the process; making those images look out of this world is the next step. The Beauty Brush collection from Joel Grimes will help you perfect your portraits in Photoshop with just a few simple clicks.

Imagine being able to:

Quickly and easily retouch your images with easy to use tools

Have access to the same retouching tool the pros use

Bring glamour, drama, and flair to your images that can make them stand out from the crowd

With the Joel Grimes Beauty Brushes bundle, you will be able to create masterpieces in no time for just $27! In the blink of an eye, you’ll be able to transform flat, dull images into the incredible, studio looking portraits you’ve always wanted to create with just a few clicks.

Buy now: $27

Learn with Thorsten Von Overgaard

How would you like to learn from one of the greats for free? That’s right, this photography masterclass with Thorsten Von Overgaard is completely free. All you have to do is go here and register for the free class.

The free, live masterclass with Thorsten will teach how to become a master storyteller with your camera. Who doesn’t want that?! This course presents a great opportunity for you to master the art, technique, and philosophy behind great photography. Sign up today for free.

Registration: Sign up for free

Learn with Chris Orwig

The last of the free photography lessons comes from Chris Orwig. If you want to learn how to create artistic photographs, capture emotions, and master natural light, this free masterclass with Chris Orwig is precisely what you need.

You heard right; this photography masterclass is free! All you need to do is register here, grab your favorite beverage, sit in your favorite chair, and learn from another master of photography. You’ve really got nothing to lose here.

Registration: Sign up for free