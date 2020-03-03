If you want to learn how to elevate your product photography, you should watch Peter McKinnon’s latest tutorial.

Product photography makes you channel your inner creative so that you can try to tell the story of a product in a single image, and while it might sound easy, product photography can be quite challenging. You need to take into account the setting, the lighting, and other elements that will make the image pop. If you have been trying to figure out ways to make your product photography images reach a new level, you should check out Peter McKinnon’s latest video. We have it for you after the break.

If you aspire to be a product photographer, the new video from Peter Mckinnon is definitely for you. The great thing about this type of photography is that it can be done anywhere. As Peter points out, anywhere can be your room, your kitchen, your car, and just about anywhere else you can think of; as long as you can tell the story of the product, you’ll be fine. These ideas all sound great, but how do you elevate an item? How do you make the ordinary look extraordinary?

In the video, Peter Mckinnon shows you how you can use everyday household items to really make a big statement. One of the best things you can do is to think about the product and then come up with a theme that matches it so that you can then make a rich image with depth and different textures.

If you do not have items around the home that you can use, head on out to the supermarket, or an antique store to find props that will complement the product. You don’t have to spend a lot of money either. For this product photography shoot, Peter was photographing a deck of Star Wars-themed cards, and he knew he wanted a futuristic, industrial look. Peter used a poster he printed to create his backdrop, metal kitchen utensils, a couple of Aperture RGB lights, and some Atmosphere Aerosol to help build his set. The key (and this is something we say all the time) is to get it right in camera! This whole setup Sounds crazy, I know, but the results are great!

In terms of camera equipment, you can use anything really, but a macro lens is suggested so that you can get nice, tight images. Peter doesn’t use a tripod here, but depending on what you are shooting, I would recommend that you have one of those too, just in case. The video is just shy of 20 minutes long, but if you want to really improve your product photography, put the kettle on, make a hot beverage, pull up a chair and enjoy this tutorial. After that, go and play. Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll come up with.

This article first appeared and was provided by our partners at The Phoblographer.