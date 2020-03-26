The Phoblographer’s first episode of Pro Camera Reviews, they talked about Canon, Sigma, Tamron, Sony gear and much more.

On Sunday, The Phoblographer had their first episode of Pro Camera Reviews; a new interactive show on Zoom! Pro Camera Reviews is a new web show featuring discussion of the products the Reviews Team at The Phoblographer are actively reviewing and the gear they've just reviewed.

Some tidbits from the first episode:

Gear Editor Brett Day’s review of the Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8 L USM: we discussed some of the good things and the bad things about this lens.

Editor in Chief Chris Gampat finished his review of the Sigma 24-70mm f2.8 DG DN Art Lens.

Reviews Editor Paul Ip talked about the Fujifilm GF 45-100mm f4 lens he’s reviewing.

Do you need an f2.8 or f4 zoom lens?: What are your thoughts?

Be sure to also subscribe to The Phoblographer’s YouTube channel. They’re going to have more episodes coming each week. On the next episode they’ve got: