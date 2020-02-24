Sony seems to be making the closest thing to a phone for the professional photographer in the form of the Sony XPERIA 1 II and the Sony XPERIA Pro.

If any company can make a proper phone for professional photographers, I’d put my money on Sony with their new Sony XPERIA 1 II and the Sony XPERIA Pro phones. Panasonic came close years ago with a 1-inch sensor and an actual aperture in the lens, while these two new phones seem to do the job while being compact. Seeming to borrow technology from the Sony a9 II, they let photographers do 20fps shooting bursts with a 1/1.7″ sensor while keeping autofocus and exposure. Additionally, they’re bringing back the 3.5mm headphone jack for both phones.

You’re probably wondering what the biggest differences are. Well, the Sony XPERIA PRO is going to do 5G while the Sony XPERIA 1 II will do 4G. Otherwise, they seem incredibly similar according to Sony’s brief. All the specs you’d possibly need are down below and so are photos. We’re still not sure what the price is, but, considering what’s at the heart of these phones, we’re sure they’re going to be expensive. What seems to be the case is the odd fingerprint reader on the side of the phones: it’s still there.

Features

16mm f2.4 12MP Dual Phase Detection AF lens

70mm f2.4 12MP Phase Detection AF

24mm f1.7 12MP Dual Phase Detection AF

All of these optics are from Zeiss

1/1.7″ sensor that’s 50% larger than the one in the previous phone

20fps with autofocus and autoexposure

The camera interface is similar to that of the Sony Alpha cameras

Human and animal AF

The return of the 3.5mm audio jack

Front stereo speakers

Corning Gorilla Glass

6.5″ 21:9 4K HDR OLED screen

4G network

8GB of RAM

256GB ROM

IP65/68 resistance rating

XPERIA PRO will be able to do 5G

Sony XPERIA 1 II

Sony XPERIA PRO

