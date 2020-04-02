Fujifilm is challenging all the students out there with the Fujifilm “Students of Storytelling” Contest. Giving college students, either part time or full time, a chance to share their stories and win $3000 in FUJIFILM gear.

“Everyone has a story to tell and we want to help tell it,” said Victor Ha, director of marketing, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “We’re excited to launch this program to inspire students to create compelling image and video content and to provide a platform to those just starting their creative journey.”

Students will enter the contest by submitting a proposal for a story that can be effectively illustrated using photographs or videos. A total of thirty winners will be chosen from the entrants and permitted to select X Series or GFX System camera and/or lens products of their choice, valued up to $3,000 each, for use in documenting their proposed story idea.

“We are doing this is because we want to focus on a key group of people that are often times not given enough opportunities to be heard,” said Ha, “and it’s become important for us to create opportunities for them to bring their stories out for the world to see.” The story of noted student photographer Zach Krahmer is an example of what this program has the potential of offering to an emerging photographer’s career. Zach came to Fujifilm to ask for some gear to document an adventure he was undertaking as he hiked the entire Pacific Crest Trail. Fujifilm, intrigued by his story, agreed, and the result was astounding images that told a rich, complex story that was filled with wonderfully framed, authentically human moments. It was these images and the experience with Zach that became the inspiration for Fujifilm’s “Students of Storytelling” contest.

The “Students of Storytelling” contest is another component of Fujifilm’s CREATE FOREVER content series that was initiated in the fall of 2019. The initial CREATE FOREVER program was a story-focused content series that allowed Fujifilm to share the stories of five selected Fujifilm photographer storytellers. “Students of Storytelling” is another opportunity for Fujifilm to continue building upon this message, by helping those at the start of their careers to have the same opportunities to share their unique stories.

“We care about storytelling and we believe that everyone has an individual story to tell,” said Ha. ‘Students of Storytelling’ will enable us to focus on the equally important stories of people just starting out in their professional journey.”

The submission period will be from April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020. Once the submission phase starts, you can enter by going to www.studentsofstorytelling.com and follow the steps to complete the entry form. The judging phase will then start on June 1, 2020 and end on June 15, 2020. Winners will be selected and provided with the FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System gear, along with a dedicated hashtag for posting their story images and video as they are created, from June 15, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

For more information on the “Students of Storytelling” contest, and for the Official Contest Rules, visit www.studentsofstorytelling.com.