You can make your mom (or yourself) very happy this year while saving a ton of money thanks to the Tamron Mother’s Day Instant Savings event!

Do you have a mom who loves photography? If so, you might want to check out the red hot deals Tamron has in their Tamron Mother’s Day Instant Savings event. If you want to treat your mom to a new lens, or perhaps even treat yourself to some spectacular glass, these deals are for you. You can save big on the Tamron 18-400mm f3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD for Canon EF and Nikon F mount cameras, the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD, and more. Head on past the break for all the info.

If you want to snap up these great Mother’s Day deals, you’ll have to act fast. The Tamron Mothers Day Instant Savings event is good from May 1st until May 10th, and then these deals will disappear. Be sure to check out The Phoblographer’s reviews section to see their real-world tests on the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD, the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD, and many more. Tamron has been hitting out of the park with their recent lenses, and they are hard to pass up at these prices. Check out all the Tamron lenses on sale during the Tamron Mother’s Day Instant Savings event below.

Tamron Lenses – The Tamron 18-400mm F3.5-6.3 Di VC HLD

The Best Travel Zoom Ever! Tamron’s 18-400mm ultra-telephoto 22.2X all-in-one zoom lens provides seriously amazing telephoto capabilities for powerful close-ups. This lens has a full-frame equivalence of 620mm on an APS-C camera. Enjoy wide to ultra-tele photography with this compact, easy to handle lens that provides the versatility only an all-in-one can offer.

The Tamron 18-400mm f3.5-6.3 is ideal for travel photography to capture everything from stunning landscapes and neon-lit cities to portraits. With its 1:2:9 macro, you can even capture beautiful tele-macro images of details and food. Rounding out this impressive lens is the moisture-resistant construction that gives you peace of mind when shooting in rain or snow, and its image stabilization. Don’t forget about the incredible six-year warranty as well!

Buy now Canon EF: $549 (Save $100)

Buy now Nikon F: $549 (Save $100)

Tamron Lenses – The 17-28mm F2.8 Di III RXD

The Phoblographer absolutely loved the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD when they reviewed it. In their review, they said:

“The Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD is a lens professionals and enthusiasts will enjoy. If you’re not in love with the size, you’ll be seduced by the image quality, and then stay for the autofocus performance. But most of all, you’ll appreciate how reliable this lens is due to the build quality.” Chris Gampat – EIC, The Phoblographer

This Tamron lens is perfect for environmental portraits, street photography, landscape photography, astrophotography, and many more genres. The generous weather sealing means you can use it anywhere, in any weather conditions, and the levels of sharpness you’ll get from this lens will never disappoint. The Phoblographer gave this lens a rating of five out of five, and it deserves it! Take into account the sale price of $849, and then throw in the six-year warranty, and you have a serious bargain on your hands that mom or yourself will love.

Buy now: $849 (Save $50)

Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III RXD

Tamron’s take on the ever-popular and the incredibly versatile standard zoom lens is not something to miss out on. The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD received The Phoblographer’s Editors Choice Award for good reason. They loved the incredible build quality, the sharp optics, the beautifully rendered colors, its ability to focus fast in any situation, its size and weight, and of course, the price point. In their review, they said:

“One of the things that makes the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD so appealing is just how good the image quality is. Not only is the lens capable of delivering sharp images, but the colors are very vibrant, and the bokeh is smooth and beautiful.” Chris Gampat – EIC, The Phoblographer

The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD is perfect for landscape photography, portrait photography, food photography, or for just capturing life’s special moments. Give this lens to mom, and it will likely never leave her camera. The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD comes with the same industry-leading six-year warranty and a price that won’t make your wallet cry. Take advantage of Tamron’s Mother’s Day Instant Savings event and snap this lens up on the cheap while you can.

Buy now: $829 (Save $50)