With most productions and shoots on hold during the Coronavirus crisis, the topic of post-production and photo retouching has dominated conversations with the renewed effort for increasing our chops in this area. On a recent episode of This Week in Photo, host Frederick Van Johnson discusses the fine art of professional photo retouching with world-class retouching and compositing artist Pratik Naik.

During the interview, Pratik offers his unique insights on pro-level retouching and post-production workflow, as well as provides a hands-on demonstration of some of his pro tips and techniques.

Additionally, the conversation concludes with Pratik providing a brief demonstration of his color grading tool, Infinite Color Panel, which works in Photoshop (Creative Cloud). It’s a smart color grading tool that expertly randomizes a set of adjustment layers to create a unique look to your images, and so much more.

About Pratik Naik

Pratik Naik is the founder of the boutique retouching agency, Solstice Retouch, and is a high-end retoucher, educator, and industry entrepreneur. He is the main educator behind The Retouching Series and creator of the Infinite Color Panel. He also travels the world teaching workshops and seminars. He’s been retouching for 10 years, with a start in Photoshop and photography 20 years ago. He is also a photographer as well, being involved in a variety of genres.

About This Week in Photo

This Week in Photo (also known as TWiP) is one of the longest-running photography podcasts in the industry. Hosted by Frederick Van Johnson, the show consists of 1-on-1 interviews and round-table discussions about the major happenings in the world of photography. The show is irreverent, educational and occasionally hilarious! TWiP has reached millions of enthusiastic photographers via the podcast, private community and YouTube channel.

Thank you to Frederick for allowing us to share this insightful and timely episode!